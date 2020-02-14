Domino's Eyes $2.6M Fees Over 'Baseless' Menu Patent Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- Domino's Pizza has told a California federal court that it is entitled to fees after beating an infringement suit lodged by the owner of several online menu patents, featuring destroyed evidence, lies from the company’s president and “baseless” allegations. The pizza chain told U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw on Thursday that it wants to hold off on determining the exact number Ameranth Inc. should pay for now, but it placed its initial estimate at $2.6 million. That would include fees and costs for the district court litigation, Federal Circuit appeals and related covered business method reviews that wiped out the majority of asserted...

