Whistleblower Appeals Canon FCA Ruling To 5th Circ.

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- A whistleblower accusing Canon of bilking the federal government lodged an appeal Friday to the Fifth Circuit of a ruling that tossed her lawsuit because she based her claims on publicly disclosed allegations from a separate suit that was already resolved. Stephanie Schweizer filed the notice of appeal after a Texas federal judge rejected her argument that the False Claims Act’s public disclosure bar, which blocks whistleblower suits based on information previously made public, shouldn't apply to her case accusing Canon of overcharging the government for copiers and services. U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen, in agreeing with the magistrate judge’s...

