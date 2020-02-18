Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Moldova Tells DC Circ. To Reject $58M Energy Award

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- Moldova is urging the D.C. Circuit not to enforce a $58 million arbitral award issued to a Ukrainian energy company following a dispute over an energy supply agreement, arguing that the order was premature because the award is likely to be set aside by Europe's highest court.

The country asserted Friday that there's a significant chance that the Court of Justice of the European Union will find that the tribunal that issued the award shouldn't have heard certain claims by LLC Komstroy in the first place. 

The dispute stems from payments owed by Moldovan utility company Moldtranselectro under a 1999 energy-supply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!