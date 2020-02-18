Moldova Tells DC Circ. To Reject $58M Energy Award

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- Moldova is urging the D.C. Circuit not to enforce a $58 million arbitral award issued to a Ukrainian energy company following a dispute over an energy supply agreement, arguing that the order was premature because the award is likely to be set aside by Europe's highest court. The country asserted Friday that there's a significant chance that the Court of Justice of the European Union will find that the tribunal that issued the award shouldn't have heard certain claims by LLC Komstroy in the first place. The dispute stems from payments owed by Moldovan utility company Moldtranselectro under a 1999 energy-supply...

