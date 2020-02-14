Judge Sets Roadmap In $4.5B JPMorgan RMBS Deal Split

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- A New York state judge has laid out a roadmap for the Bank of New York Mellon and other residential mortgage-backed securities trustees to finish distributing proceeds from a $4.5 billion settlement between JPMorgan and investors in those securities, cutting through a series of process disputes with the potential to shift payouts. In a 46-page decision filed Thursday, New York Supreme Court Justice Marcy Friedman resolved lingering questions about the proper methodology to be used in doling out funds from the JPMorgan Chase & Co. settlement, which received the judge's final approval in 2016 and ended claims brought over institutional investors'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS