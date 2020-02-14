Gov't Won't Charge Former FBI Deputy In Press Leak Probe

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors said Friday they won't charge Andrew McCabe, a former top FBI official who was fired by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions during a politically charged fracas with the White House, for allegedly lying about leaks to the press. McCabe, who had been on the short list for FBI director following the ouster of James Comey, lost his job as the bureau's deputy director on the eve of his retirement in March 2018 after internal U.S. Department of Justice reports concluded he shared confidential information with the media about a probe into the Clinton Foundation. The former official, who became a...

