Telegram Allies Rip SEC Expert's Opinion In $1.7B Case

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- A foundation made up of participants in the Telegram Open Network told a New York federal judge Friday that the company’s network is ready for deployment and could be up and running in five seconds, a key argument in the messaging service’s battle with the SEC over its $1.7 billion digital token offering. The TON Community Foundation, which it says has 2,000 active members, took aim a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expert, Brown University professor Maurice P. Herlihy, saying that they were "in fundamental conflict with [his] opinions." The foundation asked Judge P. Kevin Castel of U.S. District Court for...

