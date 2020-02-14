7th Circ. Asks If Changes Truly Transformed Tax Shelter

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Friday pushed an ex-Seyfarth partner to address whether rollups of trading companies and investor trusts did enough to "clean the sham status" of a partnership found to be a tax shelter in the early 2000s, as the partnership now asks the court to reject IRS adjustments for later tax years. U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Scudder asked John Rogers, a solo attorney who was a Seyfarth Shaw LLP partner when he designed Sugarloaf Fund LLC, to address whether restructured management was transformative enough to "take us from a sham circumstance to a non-sham circumstance" if "Sugarloaf was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS