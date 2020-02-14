NJ Lawmakers Move Bills To Protect Cannabis Users, Insurers

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- New Jersey state legislators have advanced two cannabis-related bills, one of which would protect insurers that work with cannabis companies while the other would require coverage of medical marijuana under workers' compensation and personal injury protection in certain cases. The first bill, A377, was advanced by the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee on Thursday and was sponsored by Assembly Members Joe Danielsen, D-Middlesex and Somerset, and John McKeon, D-Essex and Morris. It would prohibit state and local government agencies from penalizing insurance companies that do business with cannabis-related businesses or insure cannabis users. "Insuring a cannabis-related business or individual in...

