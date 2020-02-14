Walmart Customer's Security Guard Beating Suit Revived

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- A Georgia appeals court on Friday revived a suit seeking to hold Walmart liable for a customer's beating by a security guard, saying there is a factual dispute over the role the store's loss prevention officer played in the encounter. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Walmart Stores Inc. and employee Ariana Boyd in a false imprisonment and battery suit accusing the retail giant of causing Tyrone Carnegay's serious injuries. After Carnegay paid for his groceries at Walmart, he believed he may have been overcharged for a tomato; he went back to...

