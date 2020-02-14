DC Circ. Tosses Guam's $160M Landfill Superfund Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday said the statute of limitations had expired on Guam's effort to force the Navy to chip in on $160 million in landfill cleanup costs in a decision that limits the options entities have to pursue others for Superfund expenses. The panel overturned a lower court and said that in 2004 when Guam entered into a consent decree with the federal government agreeing to place a cover on the Ordot Dump to stop pollution discharges, it started a three-year clock on Guam's ability to seek cost contributions under the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act. Its...

