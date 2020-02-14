Dems Press FCC To Retool $20.4B Rural Subsidy Fund

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- Nearly two dozen Democratic lawmakers urged the Federal Communications Commission to pump the brakes on a $20.4 billion funding program for rural broadband on Friday, echoing concerns from the agency's Democratic leaders that eleventh-hour additions to the initiative weren't properly vetted. In a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a coalition of House legislators led by Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., said the "rushed process" by which the agency greenlighted the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund "may inadvertently undermine the ability of states to help close the digital divide." The measure, which was adopted over Democratic commissioners' concerns in late January and...

