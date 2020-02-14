NLRB Memo Faults Google For Chiding Diversity Policy Critic

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- Google illegally disciplined an outspoken software engineer after he complained that workers who criticize the tech giant’s inclusion and diversity policies are unfairly targeted for harsh treatment by colleagues, the National Labor Relations Board's advice division said in new guidance memos made public Friday. The NLRB’s general counsel’s office made public four advice memos on Friday, two of which involved a Google engineer who was issued a written warning after he raised concerns about mistreatment of employees who held unpopular views on an internal message board. The name of the worker, who filed an unfair labor practice charge over the discipline...

