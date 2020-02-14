Black Knight Lures PennyMac’s Antitrust Claims To Florida

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- Mortgage servicing software provider Black Knight Inc. won its bid on Thursday to move an antitrust suit brought by PennyMac Loan Services to Florida, where Black Knight is already suing PennyMac for breach of contract. A California federal judge agreed the master agreement PennyMac signed when it contracted to use Black Knight’s mortgage servicing platform required any lawsuits arising from the agreement to be litigated in Florida. Even though a Black Knight subsidiary was a party to the agreement, and not Black Knight itself, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said the antitrust claims at issue arise out of a business...

