5th Circ. Says Sanctions Can Be Undone After Late Settlement

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has determined that in light of a post-judgment settlement, a district court has authority to vacate a sanctions award in a wrongful termination suit by a former chemistry professor at the University of Texas-Pan American against his former student and others. In Bimal Banik's lawsuit against several individuals including his former student Amanda Ybarra, the Fifth Circuit was asked to determine if, under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b)(5) the court was required to vacate a judgment that imposed sanctions in light of the parties’ settlement. According to court records, after Ybarra won dismissal of the lawsuit under a...

