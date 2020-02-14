Rental Websites Didn't Inspect Cabin, Poisoned Guests Say

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania couple blamed vacation-rental website VRBO.com and its affiliated company, HomeAway Inc., for carbon monoxide poisoning they suffered during a September 2019 stay at a vacation cabin in the Pocono Mountains that they rented through the service, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Friday. Matthew and Anna Patrick’s lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said VRBO, HomeAway, and the cabin’s owner, New Jersey-based Parlay Inc., were negligent in their upkeep of the “Skytop Cottage,” a rental cabin where a carbon monoxide leak sickened the couple during the first night of a wedding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS