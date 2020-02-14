Ex-Parchem Worker Dodges Trade Secrets Theft Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday tossed Parchem Trading Ltd.'s suit accusing a former employee of using trade secrets to get business from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. at her new job, finding that there wasn't evidence she used a purchase history list in her dealings with the pharma giant. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas in his order awarded Kristen DePersia summary judgment in the suit from Parchem, saying the specialty chemical supplier's arguments about whether the list she allegedly used in her new role at Charkit Chemical Corp. was a trade secret missed the "bigger picture." "Even assuming that the...

