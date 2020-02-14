Manchester City Hit With 2-Year Ban From Champions League

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- European soccer's governing body has hit Manchester City, the reigning champion of England's Premier League and one of the world's most valuable soccer clubs, with a $32 million fine and a two-year ban from the pan-European Champions League for allegedly violating financial fair play rules. The decision was reached Friday by the Union of European Football Associations following a yearslong investigation of Manchester City's finances, according to a statement put out by the organization. The UEFA claims Manchester City, which is owned by multibillionaire Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, violated so-called financial fair play rules...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS