3 Takeaways From The Calif. Supreme Court's Apple Ruling

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court has ruled that state law requires retailers to pay workers for time they spend waiting to be searched, handing a loss to Apple and exposing businesses to potentially costly class actions. Here, Law360 runs down the big takeaways from the court’s decision. Calif., Feds Split on Bag Checks Thursday's ruling deepens a divide between California and federal law as to what constitutes work time that must be paid. The California Supreme Court took up the case at the request of the Ninth Circuit, which is reviewing a Northern District of California ruling that granted Apple summary judgment in a...

