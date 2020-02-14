E-Biz Players Pinning Hopes On 3rd Circ. Amazon Ruling

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- Digital marketplaces are hoping the full Third Circuit will rule that Amazon Inc. can’t be held liable for a defective product it didn't manufacture, a case experts say could stunt an industry undergoing exponential growth if it doesn't go in favor of the online retail giant. It’s a good sign for Amazon and similar companies that the Third Circuit agreed to second-guess a three-judge panel’s decision that the online giant is indeed a “seller” for the purposes of liability in Pennsylvania, given that this increasingly commonplace way of doing business now comes with substantially more exposure to liability, according to attorneys...

