UT Urges Toss Of Law Professor's Gender Pay Bias Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The University of Texas at Austin on Friday asked a Texas federal judge to dismiss sex discrimination and retaliation claims brought by a female law professor, arguing she waited too long to file her claims and hasn't shown causation. University of Texas School of Law professor Linda Mullenix accuses the university of paying her about $135,000 less than a male professor with less experience and fewer accolades. But the university said in a motion to dismiss that Mullenix's suit doesn't pass the pleading bar. The university also argued that it's protected from her state law claims by sovereign immunity and that...

