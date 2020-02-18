Pyrex Buyers Want To Ditch Exploding Dishes Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- Consumers alleging they bought defective Pyrex dishes prone to exploding are seeking to voluntarily dismiss remaining individual state law claims against Corelle Brands LLC after an Illinois federal judge granted the kitchenware company's bid to strike national class allegations in September. Corelle then filed a preliminary motion objecting to the dismissal and asking for additional time to submit a response laying out "necessary conditions on the dismissal to prevent prejudice to Corelle Brands." Corelle had wanted to dismiss both the nationwide and state law claims over the Pyrex products, which can allegedly shatter after exposure to high temperatures, the consumers said...

