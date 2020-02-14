San Diego Nears Halt Of Instacart Worker Classification

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- A California judge indicated he will grant San Diego's request for an injunction forcing grocery delivery service Instacart to stop classifying its delivery workers, known as "shoppers," as independent contractors instead of employees. In a five-page tentative ruling published Thursday, San Diego Superior Court Judge Timothy Taylor found that a balancing of the equities favors the harms alleged by the city, including that misclassified independent contractor shoppers are not paid all wages and overtime and are not given the same breaks as employees would get. San Diego filed suit against Instacart in September, alleging the company misclassified its delivery workers as...

