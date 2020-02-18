Ex-Exec Hits TIAA Bank With Age Bias, Benefits Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 3:04 PM EST) -- A former senior vice president at TIAA Bank has accused the institution of discriminating against him because of his age and firing him so that he couldn't participate in a severance program. Vincent Amato lodged his suit in New York federal court Friday, alleging TIAA Bank violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, Age Discrimination in Employment Act and New York State Human Rights Law. Amato says in his complaint that an investigation by TIAA Bank that ultimately led to his termination was a cover for the bank's illegal age bias and was meant to prevent him from receiving severance benefits....

