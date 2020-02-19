Real Estate Rumors: ELO, Granite Point, Walgreens

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- Real estate company ELO Organization is under contract to buy a building in New York's Diamond District for $115 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 15 W. 47th St., which has 120,790 square feet across 18 stories, and the sellers are investors Eli and Isaac Chetrit, according to the report. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has loaned $81.8 million for 11 buildings in Denver, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The loan to a venture of Portland, Oregon, merchant bank ScanlanKemperBard and Harbert Management Corp. is for 3800 Steele St., which...

