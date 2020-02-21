Real Estate Rumors: Amazon, CCRE, Brightwork

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. is in talks to buy the Lord & Taylor building in Manhattan and could pay close to $1 billion for it, The Real Deal reported Friday, citing six sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is in talks with owner WeWork for the Fifth Avenue, 10-story building that WeWork bought a year ago, according to the report. Cantor Fitzgerald's lending arm CCRE and KeyBank have loaned $324 million in financing for a New York multifamily portfolio, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The loan to owners Mendel Mendelowitz and Eugene Mendelowitz is for 28 properties, all but one of which...

