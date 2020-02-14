Nevada Gov. Taps Ex-Chief Justice For State Cannabis Board

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 10:40 PM EST) -- Nevada governor Steve Sisolak has appointed a former Nevada Supreme Court chief justice and a Kaempfer Crowell attorney to chair the state’s newly formed Cannabis Compliance Board, according to an announcement from the governor’s office. Former Chief Justice Michael L. Douglas, who retired from the bench last year, will serve as the board’s chair, the governor’s office said Friday. Douglas and former Gaming Control Board chair Dennis K. Neilander, who is currently of counsel at the Nevada law firm, are the first two appointments to the compliance board, according to the statement. The pair will begin serving immediately and their terms...

