Bayer, BASF Hit With $265M Verdict In First Dicamba Trial

Law360 (February 16, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- A federal jury awarded $15 million in compensatory damages Friday and $250 million in punitive damages Saturday in the first trial over claims that dicamba makers Bayer unit Monsanto and BASF were liable for the decimation of a large Missouri peach farm due to a neighboring cotton farm's use of the weedkiller. The verdict sheets -- like many other key documents in the case -- aren’t publicly available. But the docket indicates that the $15 million in compensatory damages is against both companies and that the $250 million in punitive damages is against Monsanto. Bader Farms, in Campbell, Missouri, just a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS