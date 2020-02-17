Barclays Execs Are An 'Unlikely Band Of Villains,' Jury Told

Law360, London (February 17, 2020, 3:33 PM GMT) -- Three former Barclays executives accused of fraud over the bank's crisis-era side deal with Qatar “are the most unlikely band of villains you could ever imagine,” the attorney for one of the defendants told a London jury Monday. Lawyers representing former Barclays executives argue they they sought legal counsel before making a deal with Qatari investors. (AP) Counsel for Richard Boath, who was co-head of Barclays investment bank’s European financial institutions arm, said his client discussed “every facet” of an advisory service agreement with lawyers that was used to meet Qatar’s financial demands for injecting £3.9 billion ($5.1 billion) into the...

