Assange Atty Warns US Trial Unfair To WikiLeaks Founder

Law360, London (February 18, 2020, 2:06 PM GMT) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may not get a fair trial if he is extradited to the U.S. to face charges of spying and conspiring to hack government computers, his attorney said Tuesday ahead of next week's extradition hearing in London. At a news conference in London, human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson of Doughty Street Chambers said Assange faces the prospect of being denied protections for journalists under U.S. law if he is extradited to face trial there. “We are very concerned that about the politicization of this case and the prospects of whether he can get a fair trial in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS