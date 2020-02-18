Gibson, Weil Steer $2.3B Amherst-Front Yard Merger

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher represented Amherst Residential in connection with its roughly $2.3 billion acquisition of Weil-counseled Front Yard Residential, the single-family rental home firms announced Tuesday. Both firms invest in rental homes across the country, and for Amherst Residential LLC, the purchase will roughly double its portfolio. Amherst Residential is paying $12.50 per share for Front Yard Residential Corp., and the deal works out to a roughly 14.2% premium on Front Yard’s closing share price on May 20, 2019, the day before the firm announced it was exploring a potential sale. The purchase price includes debt. “This transaction meaningfully advances...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS