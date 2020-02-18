SL Green To Sell NY Building To Brookfield Affiliate For $447M

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- Real estate investment trust SL Green said Tuesday it will sell a mixed-use Manhattan building known as The Olivia and an adjacent, undeveloped property to a Brookfield Asset Management affiliate for $446.5 million. SL Green Realty Corp., which bills itself as Manhattan's largest office landlord, said the sale is part of its strategy to shed noncore assets. The New York-based real estate investment trust focuses on commercial properties in Manhattan, according to its website. The building, called The Olivia, is located at 315 West 33rd St. and boasts 333 residential units and roughly 270,000 square feet of commercial space. The Olivia...

