Warburg Pincus Lobs $1.2B Offer In Aussie REIT Bidding War

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- Warburg Pincus has joined the bidding war for Australia’s National Storage REIT with an offer to buy the self-storage provider for roughly A$1.73 billion ($1.16 billion), National Storage REIT announced on Tuesday. The private equity shop has offered to pay A$2.20 a share for the real estate investment trust, and joins Public Storage and Gaw Capital as suitors for the REIT. National Storage said Tuesday it continues to weigh all three offers. “After careful consideration of the Warburg Pincus indicative proposal, the NSR Board resolved to provide Warburg Pincus with access to nonexclusive due diligence,” National Storage REIT said in a...

