ABA Says Industry Regs Need A Rethink, But Will It Matter?

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- The passage of a revised American Bar Association resolution intended to encourage a new look at legal industry regulation and increase access to justice represents a major step forward, even in the absence of any recommended changes on nonlawyer participation in the market, some experts say. During the ABA Midyear Meeting in Austin, Texas, the 596-member House of Delegates overwhelmingly approved Resolution 115 by voice vote on Monday. The measure calls for "state regulators and bar associations to continue to explore regulatory innovations that have the potential to improve the accessibility, affordability and quality of civil legal services." Before the vote, proponents made changes...

