Former Teva Exec Calls AGs' Price-Fixing Claims 'Threadbare'

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- A former Teva executive has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss price-fixing accusations against her from a coalition of 44 state attorneys general as part of multidistrict litigation alleging industrywide price-fixing by generic-drug makers, blasting the claims as "threadbare." Maureen Cavanaugh said Friday that the enforcers haven't identified a single exchange connecting her to the alleged price-fixing conspiracy. To overcome "this complete absence of direct evidence of any misconduct by Ms. Cavanaugh," the former chief commercial officer at Teva argued the attorneys general "strain to cobble together circumstantial evidence" connecting her to the alleged conduct of others. According to the...

