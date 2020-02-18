2 Firms Assist As Dell Sells Cybersecurity Biz For $2.1B

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- Dell Technologies on Tuesday agreed to sell cybersecurity firm RSA to a group led by California private equity firm Symphony Technology Group for $2.075 billion in cash, in a transaction shaped by Hogan Lovells and Davis Polk. For Dell Technologies Inc., the sale of RSA Security LLC serves to simplify the company’s portfolio while allowing it to focus on a strategy of building automated, cloud-based security systems into its products, according to a statement. In addition to Symphony Technology, the buying group includes Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners. Dell acquired RSA as part of its $67 billion purchase...

