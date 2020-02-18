Homeowners' Defective Chinese Drywall Claims Go Forward

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge refused to toss homeowners' suits in another round of litigation over allegedly defective Chinese drywall, rejecting Knauf Gips KG's arguments that the suits were filed too late. U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon said that Knauf and its affiliates hadn't shown that six Florida homeowners actually knew about the drywall for more than four years, which is the state's statute of limitations, before filing suit. All of the property owners filed suit after Knauf reached a $1.1 billion settlement in 2011 with a class of homeowners, according to the Feb. 14 order. Although Knauf contended that the presence...

