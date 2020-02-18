5th Circ. Affirms Lab's $30.6M Tab In Medicare Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has refused to undo a lower court decision requiring a Texas laboratory to pay $30.6 million for overbilling Medicare for the cost of picking up specimens, rejecting arguments from the lab and its owner that they thought the challenged billing practices were above board. A three-judge panel on Monday affirmed a Texas federal court’s ruling that held BestCare Laboratory Services Inc. and its owner Karim Maghareh liable for $30.57 million for allegedly inflated travel expenses. The panel rebuffed the defendants’ contention that they believed they could bill the government for mileage its technicians did not actually travel, finding...

