Starks Says FCC's Latest Diversity Data Falls Short

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- The FCC has released a fresh round of data on the demographics of broadcast station owners, prompting Democratic FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks to criticize a lack of movement on increasing diversity since the agency studied the subject five years ago. On Friday, the agency reported that as of October 2017, controlling stakes in commercial broadcast stations held by women and minorities fell from 2015, the last time the agency crunched comparable data. “It is striking — but not surprising — that no minority group is better off in owning more full-power commercial broadcast stations than they did in 2015,” Starks said...

