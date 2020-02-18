SEC Says Real Estate Firm Brass Ran $170M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- The executives of a Florida real estate company scammed 1,100 investors, some of them seniors, out of more than $170 million by misusing more than half of that sum and disbursing Ponzi payments to avoid detection, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Brian Davison, the CEO of Tampa real estate firm EquiAlt LLC, and its managing director, Barry Rybicki, are the two individual targets of the SEC's lawsuit, which was filed Feb. 11 and unsealed Feb. 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. "Davison and Rybicki made 'too good to be true' promises about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS