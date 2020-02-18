Calif. Sheriff Asks Justices To Weigh Tribal Traffic Tix Petition

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- The San Bernardino County sheriff's office in California has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit decision that said members of a tribe could continue with a suit claiming the sheriff wrongly issued traffic citations on reservation land. The sheriff's office, which seeks to overturn the circuit court ruling, argued in a reply brief filed Feb. 14 that the decision conflicts with high court and circuit precedent and is inconsistent with a law the sheriff said grants the state title to a disputed area of land referred to as Section 36. A Ninth Circuit panel in August last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS