Internet Providers Sue Maine Over Data Privacy Restrictions

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- Several national trade groups representing internet service providers are suing state officials in Maine federal court over a consumer privacy law enacted in 2019, saying it ventures far afield of its stated goal of protecting users’ sensitive data. ACA Connects - America’s Communications Association, joined by three other telecom groups, wants a judge to declare the Maine statute violates the free speech, due process and supremacy clauses of the U.S. Constitution and stop Maine’s attorney general and utility regulator from enforcing it. The state law blocks internet providers from using or selling consumer browsing history and other data without first getting...

