Toxic Pet Food Suit Trimmed Of Negligence Claims

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday axed negligence claims from a proposed class action suit against Champion Petfoods alleging its Acana and Orijen pet foods contain heavy metals known to pose health risks, but allowed misleading advertising claims to go forward. U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn said that New York law bars negligence claims seeking economic losses. However, the judge disagreed with Champion's argument that the suit should be dismissed because plaintiffs Rachel Colangelo and Kathleen Paradowski didn't claim that the levels of heavy metals, pentobarbital or chemical bisphenol A, or BPA, in the dog food are more than any relevant health standard and therefore Champion's marketing wasn't...

