Insurer, Builder Deny Responsibility For Flawed Property Work

Law360, London (February 19, 2020, 7:02 PM GMT) -- Insurer CNA is hitting back at a lawsuit brought by the owners of a multimillion-pound home over botched work on their property extension, denying that it owes the homeowners anything in the dispute. In a joint defense, CNA Insurance Co. Ltd. and Bolton Priestley say they are not liable for the damage claimed by Ian and Jennifer Richardson to their property in a village in Hertfordshire, north of London. The Richardsons are seeking to recover the expenses they ran up building a large indoor pool and gym extension to their home in 2008, alleging that the design and construction were “fundamentally”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS