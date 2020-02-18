Student Debt Cos. Settle NY's Predatory Practices Suit

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- Student debt companies accused of conspiring to lie to borrowers and obtaining unwarranted fees have agreed to a $2.2 million settlement to end a suit from the New York attorney general, though they could end up paying only a fraction of that total, according to filings in federal court Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan approved a $2.2 million judgment against Debt Resolve Inc. and a number of affiliates, which will be suspended under their deal with Attorney General Letitia James so long as the companies cough up $50,000 and comply with a slew of New York business laws. Under the deal,...

