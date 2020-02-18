Harvard Used 'Racial Balancing' In Admissions, 1st Circ Told

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- The anti-affirmative action group suing Harvard University over its race-conscious admissions policy fired its opening salvo Tuesday in what may be a lengthy appellate battle, telling the First Circuit the school has engaged in illegal "racial balancing" and unfairly penalized Asian American applicants. Students For Fair Admissions filed a 266-page brief challenging the findings of U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, who in September found that Harvard's admissions process, while imperfect, is constitutional. Harvard does much more than use race as a "plus factor" among numerous other criteria when considering whether to admit a student, SFFA claimed Tuesday, and the lower...

