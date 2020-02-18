Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Restaurant Groups Can't Upend NYC Fair Workweek Law

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- A New York judge on Tuesday held that New York City’s Fair Workweek Law requiring fast-food businesses to give employees a two-week advance notice of work schedules is valid, rejecting a challenge by several restaurant industry groups that claimed it was preempted by state law.

Judge Arthur Engoron of the Supreme Court of New York dismissed a suit brought in late 2018 by the International Franchise Association, the Restaurant Law Center and the New York State Restaurant Association challenging the city’s so-called predictive scheduling law.

Although the judge found that the restaurant groups had legal standing to try to invalidate the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!