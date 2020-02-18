Ex-GC Can't Sue Over Cooked Books Claims, Cash Biz Says

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- Cash advance business Five Hole LLC fired back Tuesday at its former general counsel, arguing he has no standing to pursue claims he filed in Delaware Chancery Court accusing the company’s chief financial officer of falsifying records so he and other executives could receive bonuses. In a brief filed with the Chancery Court, Five Hole and CFO Oded Segev claim that Steven Berkovitch, a partner with Berkovitch & Bouskila PLLC, does not have derivative standing to pursue his suit because he no longer has ownership interest in the company. They also accuse Berkovitch of forum shopping litigation when results don’t go...

