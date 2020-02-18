BREAKING: Philly Judge Cops To Ethics Charges On Day Before Trial

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- A day before she was set to go to trial on ethics charges, Philadelphia County Judge Lyris Younge on Tuesday copped to allegations that her “rude and arrogant” courtroom demeanor violated judicial conduct rules. In a brief filing with Pennsylvania’s Court of Judicial Discipline, Judge Younge admitted that her courtroom conduct, including a $750 sanction she levied against an attorney who missed a hearing after being called away to handle an emergent matter before another judge, violated rules requiring members of the bench to show fairness, patience and courtesy. The charges were initially brought by the state’s Judicial Conduct Board in...

