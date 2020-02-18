Insurer Needn't Cover $4M Award In Day Care Abuse Case

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- A Kentucky federal judge ruled Tuesday that Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. doesn't have to pay a $4 million judgment against a day care center director in a child abuse case, finding that coverage is barred by an exclusion in the director's homeowners policy for business-related claims. In May 2017, a Kentucky jury found that Carrie Blankenship, the director of Louisville-based day care center Kidz University Inc., had negligently failed to supervise staff and comply with child abuse prevention laws, resulting in injuries to two minors attending the program. The minors were awarded a total of $4 million, but Shelter refused to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS