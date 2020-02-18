EDNY Feds Report $1.1B In Recoveries In Fiscal 2019

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 10:22 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors for the Eastern District of New York on Tuesday said they had taken in over $1.1 billion in collections in fiscal year 2019, stemming largely from Japanese lender Nomura's $480 million civil rebuke for residential mortgage-backed securities misdeeds. The office, known for its prosecutions of larger-than-life figures such as Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli, said it netted more than $24.6 million from criminal cases and more than $1.09 billion from civil actions. "The Eastern District's recoveries in fiscal year 2019 are notable for having achieved economic justice on behalf of those who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS